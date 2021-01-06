Interview: Rep. Josh Harder reacts to US Capitol breach by Trump supporters

Sonseeahray spoke to U.S. Rep. Josh Harder just after President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to record the vote tally confirming Joe Biden as the next President.

It’s horrific to watch. I think this is one of the most disappointing days in American history, frankly. To see a violent mob literally invade our Capitol should be shocking that every American and I hope this is a watershed moment. This is not who we are as a country; we don’t solve our disagreement with violence. And frankly, I don’t think this is representative of most republicans or even Trump supporters across our country.

And I hope we can all come together to look at this and say that this is not representative of the values that we hold as a nation and we seek to satisfy our disagreements at the ballot box, not through violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA)