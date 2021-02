Some lawmakers have complained that the maze of security checkpoints the U.S. National Guard members are posted at around Washington D.C. is just too much. Others say it’s not enough.

About 5,000 National Guard troops remain in place.

How does what the National Guard is doing now stack up historically, and what will it mean for future operations?

Sonseeahray spoke to Robert Sanders, an expert on the National Guard and security chair at the University of New Haven, to get some insight.