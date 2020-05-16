Justin Amash will not launch third-party bid for president

(CNN) — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash has announced that he will not run for president as a third party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” he tweeted Saturday.

Amash announced last month that he was exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian Party candidate.

The Republican-turned-independent said in early April he was looking “closely” at a bid, after he stopped actively campaigning for his House seat in February while he considered jumping into the presidential race.

He was facing a tough reelection in Michigan’s 3rd District. National Republicans were eager to defeat him, and several Republicans have been running for the seat.

Amash was first elected to represent Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the 2010 tea party wave.

The Michigan congressman is the son of a Syrian immigrant mother and a Palestinian refugee father. Before entering Congress, he worked as a lawyer for his family’s business and served a term from 2008-2010 in the Michigan state house.

Over the years, Amash has been consistently willing to take controversial votes according to his view of limited government, often being one of the only House members to vote against legislation with broad bipartisan support, such as an anti-lynching bill in February.

In 2015, Amash was one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus, an influential group of hardline conservatives that clashed with House Republican leadership and pushed for a more open legislative process and curtailed federal spending.

He came into the national spotlight last May when he announced his support for impeaching President Donald Trump over the findings in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was the first and only House Republican to support impeachment, eventually voting for both articles of impeachment against the President as an independent late last year.

Amash has repeatedly told reporters he would only run for president if he believes there is a path to victory. In March 2019, he told CNN he never stops thinking about possibilities like running for president “because there is a big problem with the current two-party system we have, and someone has to shake it up.”