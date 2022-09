(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and CalMatters politics and government reporter Alexei Koseff joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss legislation after the end of session.

The discussion includes a an effort to qualify a referendum to challenge AB 257, a farm worker unionization bill that has the support of President Biden, and the failure of the legislature to pass a Governor Newsom supporter concealed carry gun bill.