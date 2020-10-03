Local law professor breaks down transfer of presidential power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night and for the immediate future, President Donald Trump will stay at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland as he battles the coronavirus.

The question now is what happens if that fight against the virus prevents Trump from being able to perform his duties as president.

“It was after the Kennedy assassination that Congress passed and ratified the 25th Amendment,” said Leslie Jacobs, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy professor of law at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.

Jacobs told FOX40 under the 25th Amendment, the president can relinquish his power temporarily with a simple step.

“By sending a letter to the speaker of the house and the senate pro tem and saying, ‘I am voluntarily relinquishing this,’ and the vice president immediately becomes acting president,” Jacobs explained.

The same scenario has occurred multiple times in the past.

In 2002, then President George W. Bush relinquished power for a short time because of a medical procedure.

Trump’s medical situation comes with just over a month to go until the 2020 presidential election.

Jacobs said unless Trump withdraws himself from a chance at a second term, it is highly likely his name will remain on the ballot.

“The procedure for getting the president off the ballot, it is not at all clear that there’s a way for him to be involuntarily taken off the ballot,” she said. “It would be the Republican National Party that would do it and it’s not clear they could, although possibly.”

Trump’s current medical condition also makes it unclear what if in any future presidential debates may look like leading up to Election Day in November.