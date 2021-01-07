Local congressmen react to riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (KTXL/AP) — A violent group loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Several California House representatives joined FOX40 News to discuss the day’s events and what happens next.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock

Rep. Josh Harder was on the phone with FOX40 as the violence unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s horrific to watch. I think this is one of the most disappointing days in American history, frankly. To see a violent mob literally invade our Capitol should be shocking that every American and I hope this is a watershed moment. This is not who we are as a country; we don’t solve our disagreement with violence. And frankly, I don’t think this is representative of most republicans or even Trump supporters across our country. And I hope we can all come together to look at this and say that this is not representative of the values that we hold as a nation and we seek to satisfy our disagreements at the ballot box, not through violence at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Josh Harder, D-CA

The congressman said he and his staffers had to be evacuated or go into lockdown as rioters entered the building.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis

Rep. John Garamendi spoke with FOX40 shortly after President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

The normal process of the American democracy was underway, certifying the election, certifying the Electoral vote. So that was underway. But Donald Trump has never accepted that and this protest is a direct result of what Donald Trump wanted to have happen. In fact, an hour before the protesters arrived at the Capitol, he told all the protesters to march on the Capitol. For what purpose? To stop the vote. To stop the electoral process. But our democracy has survived more than two centuries, and it’s going to survive Donald Trump. It’s going to survive these rioters. It’s going to survive those who breached the Capitol. In a few hours, we will be back, certifying the election and on Jan. 20 will be a new president. Rep. John Garamendi, D-CA