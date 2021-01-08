Local law professor: Invoking the 25th Amendment is ‘plausible’ but ‘unlikely to happen’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Among those calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment are several Northern Californian lawmakers, but one professor at McGeorge School of Law said it is not likely to happen.

“The 25th Amendment is an amendment to the Constitution. It was put in a number of decades ago; a concern happened when John F. Kennedy was shot,” explained Leslie Jacobs, a McGeorge law professor and director of the school’s Capital Center for Law and Policy.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 of the Constitution gives the power of the presidency to the vice president in the event of the president’s “inability.”

However, in the wake of former President Kennedy’s assassination, Congress realized there was nothing in the Constitution that stated how to determine if the president is unable to serve, so they wrote the 25th Amendment.

“It sets out a way for the vice president and members of the cabinet to determine that the president has a disability and can’t be president, can’t act as president,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs added that invoking the 25th Amendment would not take much time.

“Absolutely plausible, they could do it in an hour,” she said. “The way that it happens is the vice president and a majority of the cabinet — and that would be eight people — have to agree, and they send a letter to Congress. Once they send that letter to Congress, the president immediately loses power and the vice president has the power to act as president.”

However, she said she feels it is unlikely that the vice president and members of President Donald Trump’s own cabinet would send such a letter in the first place.

“It would take these people who have been fiercely loyal to the president to say that he actually can’t serve as president, and so that’s a big thing to have happen and is unlikely to happen,” Jacobs said.

If they did, the president may also send a letter contesting it.

“Then Congress has to vote, and by two-thirds vote, it would have to decide that he’s not able to serve as President,” she explained.

But with just two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, Congress may never get to that vote.

“But I should point out that Congress has 21 days to vote. Given a short time frame here that we have, it’s possible that Congress wouldn’t vote,” Jacobs said.

There is also language in the 25th Amendment describing how to fill the vice presidency if the vice president assumes office of the president.