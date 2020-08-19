Local members of Congress speak out as US Postmaster General reverses postal service changes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – According to several local members of Congress, the statement released by the U.S. Postmaster General is too little, too late.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s statement came shortly before a previously scheduled news conference Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Doris Matsu, D-Sacramento.

Matsui and neighborhood residents wanted to express support for a bill that reverses cutbacks in the postal service that they said was disrupting lives.

“Lifesaving prescriptions, social security checks, paychecks, tax returns and mail-in ballots,” Matsui said.

DeJoy’s statement walks back proposed changes until after the November election.

When asked if DeJoy’s statement changes the need for legislation, Matsui said, “No, it does not.”

Matsui said the change came only after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled members to deal with what Democrats see as a scheme to disrupt the election.

“He said that only because the Speaker of the House said this is what we’re going to be doing now,” Matsui said. “I think we’ve gone through this with testing and also schools and everything else where all of sudden we’re going to do all of this and nothing gets done.”

“Don’t trust them an inch, don’t trust them even with a 51-cent stamp,” said U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Fairfield.

Garamendi said DeJoy didn’t go far enough.

“He said basically that he wasn’t going to do anything more, but the damage has been done,” Garamendi said. “I want them to put those sorting machines back in place. I want those little blue boxes back on the street corners. I want the overtime pay restored.”

The bill Matsui and Garamendi are sponsoring would bring service levels back to January 1 levels, including $26 billion in cost requests made in spring when COVID-19 costs hit the postal service budget hard.

DeJoy’s policy reversal gives Republican lawmakers a reason not to vote for an increased postal service budget but Matsui said jeopardizing mail-in ballots hurts the GOP as well.

“They’re really working against themselves. They know that, too. They need a strong postal service, too,” Matsui said.