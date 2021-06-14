Local political strategists share thoughts on Putin, Biden meeting in Geneva

President Biden will speak face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Wednesday in Geneva.

This will be the president’s final stop on his trip to the United Kingdom and his first meeting with Putin since taking office.

President Biden said he’s working with other world leaders to take a strong stand against Russia after two massive cyberattacks were traced back to the country.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting won’t completely change Russia’s course of action, but he is confident that the threat of new sanctions could be effective.

Still, some Republicans think the face-to-face meeting is a bad idea.

Republican strategist Tom Rosales and Democratic strategist Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to discuss what Biden needs to do to reset U.S.-Russia relations and advance America’s cause.