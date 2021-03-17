Nevada Esports bill aims to draw, oversee video competitions

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, students work in the control room during an esports match in Boise, Idaho. A Nevada lawmaker wants the state Legislature to create a sanctioning body modeled after the Nevada Athletic Commission to regulate Esports games that pit video players and teams against each other for money and championships. Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer told the Reno Gazette Journal in a story published Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that the creation of a state oversight body could help attract events and boost tourism in Las Vegas and northern Nevada. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada lawmaker wants the state Legislature to create a sanctioning body modeled after the Nevada Athletic Commission to regulate Esports games that pit video players and teams against each other for money and championships.

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer told the Reno Gazette-Journal in a story published Tuesday that the creation of a state oversight body could help attract events and boost tourism in Las Vegas and northern Nevada.

He points to the example of the Athletic Commission and mixed martial arts.

Nevada is known for its state Gaming Commission and Gaming Control Board. The Legislature created a Cannabis Compliance Board in 2019.