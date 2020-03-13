Newly-elected Sacramento council member reflects on campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – District 4 Councilwoman-elect Katie Valenzuela was out of town when the latest tally gave her an insurmountable 53% lead over seven-year Councilman Steve Hansen Tuesday.

Valenzuela told FOX40 she thought it would take longer to determine a winner in a tight race.

For the 34-year-old environmental lobbyist who started with no money and no big name endorsements, her victory was surprising.

But the veteran of grassroots causes and politics soon found an opening.

“Two to one, the doors we went to were people who were frustrated, people who were interested in someone new,” Valenzuela reflected.

Hansen is an ally of Mayor Darrell Steinberg, whose big picture vision of the city includes catering to corporate development as a means to help the entire city.

But Valenzuela marshaled the discontent of working-class residents unhappy with a council that passed a watered-down rent control ordinance and spent city money on projects with no immediate impact on residents.

She lives in a rented apartment.

"I think it's important to have a renter on the council. So much of the population here is a renter and nobody there has that experience right now,” said Valenzuela.

Hansen was known as a problem solver who tried to balance the needs of business and residents.

But it was Valenzuela who marshaled grassroots progressives and the support of the local Democratic Party to get out the vote and pull off the upset.

She told FOX40 she wants to connect with everyone in her district.

"Those who didn't support me, those who did, building those relationships so that when I assume office, we have a foundation we can build upon,” said Valenzuela.

It didn't take long for Valenzuela's supporters to begin bending her ear about how she plans to fulfill her campaign promises. She may have to pare down a liberal agenda to what's doable but will stick to the ideas that got her elected.

“Stay connected to the community because the more time you spend in the neighborhoods and talking to folks who live here, the more focused you stay,” said Valenzuela.