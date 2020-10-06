Newsom comments on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in on the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Certainly, it’s impacted the president’s life quite directly and quite significantly,” Newsom said.

Just before the governor’s update Monday, the president tweeted while preparing to leave Walter Reed Medical Center: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

“It’s a political season, so it doesn’t surprise me or anybody. To dismiss this pandemic as anything but what it is, a deadly pandemic, deadly disease that’s impacting lives, destroying families as well as our economy, I don’t think advances the collective cause of bringing this country back together,” Newsom explained.

Statewide case rates are stable, but the governor said decreases are starting to slow in California for cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.

State health leaders are projecting California could see an 89% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations by the end of the month.

Newsom noted 21 states and parts of Europe are already seeing increases in COVID-19 rates.

“This is the second wave that many had predicted,” Newsom said.

The president’s diagnosis prompted questions about how often the governor gets tested.

Newsom said he’s been tested several times and always when appropriate before events and some meetings. All of those tests have been negative.

Should he test positive, he said the public would have a right to know.