(FOX40.COM) — The presidential election isn’t until 2024. But things between two potential candidates are quickly heating up.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom said on social media that Newsom has formally challenged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to a debate.

•Video Above: DeSantis comments on migrants sent from Florida to Sacramento

“Gov. Newsom has been challenging Desantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. Nov 8 or Nov 10,” read the social post.

It continued, “Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games.”

This is just the latest in a back-and-forth saga between DeSantis and Newsom, with the latter calling out the former earlier in the year for sending a plane of migrants to Sacramento.

At the time, Newsom said that he would look into potential legal action against the Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful.

Meanwhile, the California governor has repeatedly said that he does not plan to run for president in 2024.