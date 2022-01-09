Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

(The Hill) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in at least the fourth breakthrough case among members of Congress this weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez’s office said the congresswoman is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” Ocasio-Cortez’s office added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement comes after Reps. Jim Cooper (R-Tenn.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) announced on Saturday they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. is currently dealing with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections. The seven-day average for new cases in the country topped 700,000 for the first time this weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.