Olivia Rodrigo meets with Biden, Fauci to drive up vaccination rates in young people

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Singer Olivia Rodrigo isn’t letting the White House drive its message encouraging young people to get vaccinated alone anymore.

In a push to increase the vaccination rate among younger Americans, Rodrigo joined President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House to film videos promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodrigo arrived at the White House Wednesday morning and briefly spoke at a White House press briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rodrigo is also expected to answer questions asked by her followers about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The visit was even announced in a way designed to capture the attention of Rodrigo’s fans: Instagram.

The president posted a photo of himself as a young man with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo responded to the post, “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the white house!” The president then replied, “You bet!”

The United States has struggled in recent weeks to get Americans vaccinated. Nearly 160,000 Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated or 56.3%, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the number is lower for teenagers.

Rodrigo’s single “Drivers License” and album “Sour” broke multiple records upon release including 2021’s biggest album debut to date. She has over 1.3 million followers on Twitter and 14.4 million on Instagram.

The White House is hoping influential celebrities like her getting behind the vaccination push will encourage more Americans to drive past the stop signs of vaccine hesitancy.

Actress Olivia Rodrigo glances as she enters the West Wing of the White House, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)