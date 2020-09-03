One-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence in Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence was in northeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The vice president spoke at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter. Pence said voters have a choice and that choice is keeping America America.

He spoke about how the Trump administration helped the American worker and the need to bring back law and order to the United States.

Following the vice president’s remarks in Exeter, Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak one one one with him. Eyewitness News asked the vice president questions about a wide range of topics ranging from the economy, the president’s trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday and the impact the Joe Biden candidacy will have on voters here in Pennsylvania.

“Well I know we’re not far from Joe Biden’s boyhood home, but as I saw again today, not just at the rally on the road on the way here, this is Trump country. And I think it’s because of the policies that this president promised to the people of Pennsylvania and delivered on every day for the last three and a half years,” Vice President Pence said.

You can watch the entire one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence below.