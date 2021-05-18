Planned Parenthood CEO weighs in on upcoming Supreme Court abortion case

The Supreme Court will begin its next term in 15 weeks, and is set to weigh in on the constitutionality of all state laws that ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

This ban from Mississippi had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent of six months, which was set by Roe v. Wade 48 years ago.

The Supreme Court had previously turned down state appeals over pre-viability abortion bans, but it’s taking a look as a largely conservative majority, likely around the spring of 2022.

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood California, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the upcoming case and the ongoing fight to make sure women have access to reproductive healthcare.