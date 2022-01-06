Political analysts discuss Jan. 6 Capitol riot on one year mark

Roughly four in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago, found that 39% of Republican adults had that perspective of the events that day at the U.S. Capitol.

President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the insurrection Thursday by delivering remarks tailored to the “singular responsibility” former president Donald Trump had in the deadly assault on the Capitol.

“We saw it with our own eyes,” Biden said at Statuary Hall. “For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol, but they failed.”

Democrat Ed Emerson and Republican Tab Berg joined Sonseeahray to share their thoughts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.