Political analysts discuss Biden infrastructure struggles

Tuesday is the day everyone is looking to for the earliest possible House vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans.

If that timeframe holds, it’ll be four days past the deadline lawmakers had imposed to deliver him a legislative victory and send him off to the COP26 climate conference in Scotland with some definite reductions to greenhouse gases in the U.S.

As of now, the president hasn’t been able to unpack any of that, largely because of his own party.

Democratic analyst Ed Emerson and Republican strategist Tim Rosales spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss what this could mean moving forward.