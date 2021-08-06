Political analysts discuss calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign, Newsom recall election

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the talk about new and innovative ways to attack the disease with state policy drew attention to both the East and West coasts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York tangled with the Trump Administration over resources, both touting aggressive masking and shutdown orders.

Now, both of these liberal leaders are in trouble politically, albeit for very different reasons.

Could what’s happening in New York affect Newsom’s chances in the recall election? And, what do both of these situations mean for the Democratic Party?

Democratic analyst Hilary McLean and Republican strategist Tab Berg joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss.

