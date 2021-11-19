Political analysts discuss censure of Rep. Gosar following controversial video

The House determined this week that censure was the correct way to reprimand Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a move that hasn’t been made for a sitting House member in more than 10 years.

Gosar tweeted a photo-manipulated, animated video that shows a likeness of him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and running at President Joe Biden while armed with two swords, sparking outrage from Twitter users who said keeping the post up violates the social media platform’s rules.

The Arizona Republican tweeted out the video with the caption “Any anime fans out there?”

The 90-second video, with special anime-like effects and music, opens to scenes of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border with text captioned drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence and trafficking.

The video sparked intense debate across the country, as well as in the halls of Congress, resulting in a censure vote that fell mostly along party lines Tuesday.

Republican analyst Karen Roseberry and Democratic analyst Hilary McLean joined Sonseeahray to discuss what the ruling says about the state of discourse in our nation.