Political analysts discuss Democratic infighting on road to midterm elections

Voters in California and across the country will be at the polls one year from Monday to make choices in the midterm elections.

Midterm elections are historically rough for the party in control and maybe even more so for a Democratic Party that has been fighting itself for months to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

While the bill finally passed Friday night, the question remains: Has too much damage already been done?

Republican analyst Tab Berg and Democratic analyst Andrew Acosta joined Sonseeahray to discuss the issue.