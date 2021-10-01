Political analysts discuss divide over infrastructure bill

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday.

The work to keep the government open and running served as the backdrop during a chaotic day for Democrats as they struggled to get Biden’s top domestic priorities over the finish line, including a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill at risk of stalling in the House.

To share more insight on where we are as a country and what this means going forward Democratic analyst Andrew Acosta and Republican consultant Tim Rosales joined Sonseeahray.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.