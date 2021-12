Christmas isn’t just a deadline for shoppers, but also the deadline Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s repeatedly thrown out for action in his chamber on the Build Back Better Plan.

And, it looks like the Senate will be delivering a lump of coal to the White House when it comes to President Joe Biden’s yuletide wish.

FOX40 political analysts Karen Roseberry and Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to discuss the plan and a few other political pitfalls.