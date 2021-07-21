Political analysts discuss Sen. Schumer’s push for infrastructure bill vote

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman called the push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote on the latest bi-partisan plans for an infrastructure bill on Wednesday an “arbitrary deadline.”

The vote is happening, but the fact of the matter is that the bill is not fully written yet.

The pressure is on to get a deal done before a congressional recess set for early August.

Aside from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, votes on a linked $3.5 trillion budget resolution are also in the works.

To help us break it all down Democratic consultant Ed Emerson and Republican strategist Tab Berg joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

Emerson and Berg also discussed the upcoming recall election in California.