Former President Donald Trump spent Wednesday calling out the current administration for failing policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Then New York prosecutors called out the leaders of his business operation with an indictment.

What will all of this mean for Trump and the legions who still follow him?

Political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales joined Sonseeahray to discuss Trump’s future.

They also discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wildfire response and the recall election.