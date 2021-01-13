Political analysts react to second Trump impeachment

(KTXL) – The House moved to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” after they say he encouraged his supporters to attack the Capitol last week.

But it remains to be seen whether he’ll be convicted by the Senate.

Most in the Republican Party are critical of what they say is a rushed process and they say this move to impeach will further divide the country.

Political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales spoke with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo about the historic second impeachment of President Trump.