Political consultants discuss California’s new US senator

(KTXL) — One of Governor Gavin Newsom’s biggest political decisions has been made. Newsom has chosen Alex Padilla as California’s next U.S. senator.

California’s secretary of state will fill the seat left vacant by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Padilla will finish out Harris’ Senate term, which ends in 2022.

The son of working class Mexican immigrants will be the first Latino to represent the Golden State in the Senate.

With Latinos representing a significant slice of California’s population, some political strategists say it was time.

Political consultants Tim Rosales, on the Republican side, and Ed Emerson, on the Democratic side, discuss the decision with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo.