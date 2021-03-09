Political experts break down Gov. Newsom’s State of the State address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Despite the year that Californians have gone through, from the coronavirus to wildfires to the homeless crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom offered a message of hope in his state of the state address Tuesday night

The coronavirus was the main focus of the governor’s address as he detailed California’s vaccine distribution, saying that the only constraint is manufactured supply and soon everyone will have access to the vaccine.

After the address, FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo discussed the speech with Democrat and former press secretary for Gov. Gray Davis, Steve Maviglio, and Republican and deputy chief of staff for communications for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Stutzman.