Political experts discuss Inauguration Day 2021

(KTXL) — It was a historic day Wednesday as Joe Biden took the oath of office, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Kamala Harris became the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president.

The inauguration itself was unlike any other, with increased security and COVID-19 safety measures.

Political consultants Tim Rosales and Ed Emerson joined FOX40 to talk about Inauguration Day.

Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid and Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about Inauguration Day and what’s to come with a Biden presidency.