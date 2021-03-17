Political experts discuss poll showing Californians divided on Newsom’s performance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An exclusive poll from Inside California Politics, Nexstar Media Group and Emerson College shows that Californians are split on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s performance.

The poll was a general population survey done over the weekend with 1,045 registered voters across California using an online panel and text messages.

Political analysts Tim Rosales and Ed Emerson joined Nikki Laurenzo Wednesday night to talk about the poll results and the ongoing effort to recall the governor.