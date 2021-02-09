Political experts discuss US Senate’s vote to move forward with Trump’s second impeachment trial

After hearing opening arguments from both sides Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted 56 to 44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges.

Six Republicans joined Democrat senators in voting yes.

The House impeachment managers began the debate with a video timeline of former President Donald Trump’s speech on Jan. 6.

Democrats argued that Trump is responsible for the breach of the U.S. Capitol that left several people dead.

While condemning the violence, Trump’s defense team argued he is not responsible for the mob and that his speech is protected.

Political analysts Republican Tim Rosales and Democrat Ed Emerson talk the decision over with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo.