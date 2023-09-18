FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rep. Katie Porter, one of the leading candidates to replace U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, stopped in Fresno on Saturday as part of a meet-and-greet with potential voters.

Porter was at the Fresno Democratic Club Headquarters in Downtown Fresno, where she highlighted amongst her remarks the persistent problems facing the Central California city.

“The problems that Fresno is seeing are not ones that were created last year,” Porter said to a group of local Democratic Party members and voters. “The inequities, the inequalities, the environmental injustice, the lack of job development.”

Her comments are a reference to the city’s long struggle to keep pace with the state’s two powerhouse population centers, in Southern California and the Bay Area.

Her visit follows a report earlier this month in the San Joaquin Valley Sun suggesting Central Valley voters were being ignored by Porter.

During the event, Porter spoke to potential voters about her candidacy for the U.S. Senate and what she intends to do in the role if voters choose her in November 2024.

Porter also addressed the Democratic Party’s efforts to reach out to voters who register without a party preference, a bloc that is almost as big as the number of those registered as Republican.

“How are we going to win that next cycle?… Have we built the relationship with those no-party preference voters?” Porter asked.

According to data from February of this year from the California Secretary of State, there are 4.94 million voters in the state registered as no party preference, with 5.23 million registered as Republican.

Democratic voters in the state outnumber both of those groups combined, with just over 10.3 million voters.

A poll of California voters in early September showed Porter was the preferred candidate for 17% of voters, with Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Barbara Lee, both Democrats, getting 20% and 7%, respectively.

Republican candidate James Bradley also garnered close to 7%, along with former MLB player Steve Garvey, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy.