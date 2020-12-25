President Trump, first lady praise vaccine in annual Christmas message

(AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tweeted out their annual holiday message praising the coronavirus vaccine as “a Christmas miracle,” and thanking American citizens for their “courage” during the pandemic.

Trump tipped his hat to his evangelical supports by telling the story of Jesus’ birth.

Mrs. Trump talked about the impact of the coronavirus on the nation and the “kindness and courage” it has inspired.

“As you know, this Christmas is different than years past,” she said. “We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us.”

Trump also spoke about the vaccine doses now being delivered across the country and thanked those responsible.

“We are delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives,” Trump said. “It is truly a Christmas miracle.