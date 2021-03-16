Recall organizers: 2.06M signatures collected for Newsom recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With hours to go until the deadline to collect enough signatures to force a recall vote of California Governor Gavin Newsom, both sides dug in Tuesday night.

“We have a lot of people who are really busy right now, up and down California, in all 58 counties,” explained Randy Economy, spokesperson for the California Patriot Coalition and the RecallGavin2020 campaign.

Economy told FOX40 the coalition has gathered 2.06 million signatures for the recall effort.

In order to be legally recognized, there needs to be just shy of 1.5 million verified signatures, with those signatures needing to be turned into their respective counties by the end of the day Wednesday.

Economy said, among other reasons, he believes Newsom’s leadership during the pandemic over the past year is why millions of people have signed their names.

“He has completely mismanaged this crisis,” Economy said. “He has botched it from day one.”

Newsom responded on CNN and said the campaign is the sixth recall effort since he took office. He added that his team is taking the situation seriously.

Newsom also gave his take about who is behind the plan to get him out of office.

“They are supporters of QAnon conspiracy theorists, white supremacist groups, that’s factual. So, at the end of the day that’s the origins of this,” Newsom said.

Economy said the governor’s accusations are part of the political game.

“Label politics in California, those days are over with,” Economy explained. “Politics as we know it, from this day forward, is done.”