(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – United States Representative Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, Joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the possibility of an overturning of Roe v Wade. The landmark abortion rights decision appears to be threatened after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court, obtained by Politico, suggests justices could soon overturn it.

Rep. Lee discusses her thoughts on that possibility, as well as gives her opinion on why she believes women of color would be dramatically impacted. Rep. Lee, the co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus, also talks about the impact a reversal of Roe could have on the midterm elections.