Rep. Garamendi discusses infrastructure negotiations amid Biden’s UN Climate Change Conference trip

President Joe Biden is leaving Thursday to join other world leaders in Scotland for next week’s 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 26.

Biden told Congress he intended to pack along new American commitments to address climate change, commitments included in his two infrastructure bills that he expected to pass before the conference.

Representative John Garamendi, D-Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the matter as the president’s domestic agenda and part of his foreign agenda remain stalled.