Rep. Garamendi discusses passing of Biden’s social infrastructure plan

In a shrunken form and after intense debate, including eight hours of discussion meant to delay voting by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the social infrastructure side of the president’s domestic agenda has passed through the House.

The measure was originally touted as a $3.5 trillion safety net for American families, and elusive agreement about it tied up votes on the traditional infrastructure bill that was finally signed into law on Monday with a $1.75 trillion price tag.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss his support for the bill.