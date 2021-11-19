Rep. Garamendi discusses passing of Biden’s social infrastructure plan

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

In a  shrunken form and after intense debate, including eight hours of discussion meant to delay voting by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the social infrastructure side of the president’s domestic agenda has passed through the House.

The measure was originally touted as a $3.5 trillion safety net for American families, and elusive agreement about it tied up votes on the traditional infrastructure bill that was finally signed into law on Monday with a $1.75 trillion price tag.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss his support for the bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News