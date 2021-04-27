Rep. Garamendi discusses President Biden’s first 100 days in office ahead of joint address

As President Joe Biden prepares to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, the country’s still fighting COVID-19, there’s an increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the border, and Biden’s plan to revamp America’s infrastructure is under attack.

Sonseeahray spoke to Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, about how Biden’s message to the United States might be welcomed in the House Chamber.

Garamendi also discusses California losing a congressional seat for the first time and Biden’s executive order to raise the federal contractor minimum wage to $15.