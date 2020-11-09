Rep. Garamendi says VP-elect Harris will mend relations between California, White House

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Northern California native Kamala Harris heading to the White House as vice president, some politicians in California see an opportunity.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is making history as not only the first woman but also the first Black and Southeast Asian person elected to the office.

Longtime friend and coworker U.S. Rep. John Garamendi has known Harris for roughly two decades, working alongside her on insurance fraud cases when she was San Francisco’s district attorney.

“Watching Kamala on stage last night was an incredibly happy moment, not only for me but for our five daughters and granddaughters,” Garamendi told FOX40.

Garmendi said he believes Harris’s perspective as a Northern California native puts her in a unique position to help the golden state from the White House.

“(She has) deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges of a very rapidly diverse state and the need to be able to provide access for all persons in the state, whether it’s healthcare or economic access,” Garmendi explained.

California has long been in battle with President Donald Trump’s administration during his four years in office.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed more than 100 lawsuits against the administration over various policies while the president has threatened to withhold federal emergency aid from the state.

“Money desperately needed for fires, for rebuilding, for healthcare, for impoverished people. The Trump administration has used the withholding of money to try to bludgeon California into some sort of political position. Biden and Harris won’t do that,” Garamendi explained.

Garamendi said he sees the 2020 election as a move toward more cooperation between California and the presidency.

FOX40 reached out to the seven Republicans serving California in the U.S. House of Representatives for a comment today. None were available for an interview in time for this report.

FOX40 also reached out to the California Republican Party for a comment and are waiting on a response.