Rep. Harder discusses California immigration, wildfires, infrastructure

Monday, 288 unaccompanied children were apprehended at the border and placed in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Almost 13,000 are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those numbers, and how they factor into the current immigration debate, are just one of the issues confronting lawmakers now back in action in Washington D.C. after a six-week recess.

Congressman Josh Harder, D-Turlock, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share his take on this and several other issues critical to President Joe Biden’s agenda.

We have to fix our broken immigration system. I think a lot about a guy named Hector in my district, in the Central Valley. [He] came over the border when he was just a couple years old. He now has a wife, an adorable little daughter, works as a law enforcement officer risking his life every day, but he got laid off from the police department because he wasn’t able to renew his visa. He’s a dreamer just like 10,000 other folks here in our area, and so we need to get something done. Representative Josh Harder, D-Turlock