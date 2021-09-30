Rep. Harder talks House vote on spending, infrastructure bills to avoid shutdown

Lawmakers are racing against the clock to avoid a partial government shutdown along with the derailment of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending plans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, is planning a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but some progressives are threatening to tank it unless the $3.5 trillion social spending bill is passed at the same time. House Republicans largely do not support either bill.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto, joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss what’s become a house divided.