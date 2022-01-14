Rep. Kevin McCarthy won’t comply with Jan. 6 commission, how did he get here?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Wednesday, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy said he would not comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s request for an interview and records.

It’s the latest development in a consequential year when it comes to the House Minority Leader and the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Exactly one year ago Thursday, a week after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy took the House floor.

“The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack by mob rioters,” he said.

The highest ranking Republican in the House said Donald Trump didn’t do enough to stop it, a sentiment he echoed on 17 News later that day.

“He should have been faster to denounce who came in,” he said.

It was a message consistent with what the Congressman said in real-time on Jan. 6, saying he told Trump over the phone as the attack was unfolding to put a stop to it. That was the call GOP House colleagues said led to a shooting match.

According to a CNN report, McCarthy begged Trump to call off the rioters on their Jan. 6 phone call and Trump responded, ‘Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’

Trump did put out a video that day, a couple hours after the attack started. A week later, McCarthy said it wasn’t enough. In April on Fox News he said:

“He told me he’ll put something out to try to stop this and that’s what he did,” McCarthy said. “He put a video out later.”

A week after the attack, McCarthy told 17 News the events on Jan. 6 should be further investigated.

“I support a bi-partisan commission to get all the facts of what took place that day,” he said.

And while he started to oppose the commission when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his GOP picks to sit on the panel, he didn’t say he would refuse to speak with the commission if ever asked one day.

“I don’t have anything to hide but I also don’t have anything to add,” he told 17 News in September.

That was until Wednesday, with McCarthy announcing he would not comply and in a press conference this morning reiterating it was because of the partisan divide.

“Maybe if Nancy Pelosi had done what other speakers would do and not play politics with it, it could have been a different answer,” McCarthy said.