Rep. McClintock talks infrastructure, spending bills

Much of President Joe Biden’s big plan for the country remains stymied in a House held by his own party, but currently split between its more progressive and moderate wings.

The chamber pushed through bills to fund the government and avoid a shutdown temporarily, but the traditional and social infrastructure packages being pushed by the president hang in the balance.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to give his take on whether or not he believes a vote will take place Friday.