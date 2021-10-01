Rep. McClintock talks infrastructure, spending bills

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Much of President Joe Biden’s big plan for the country remains stymied in a House held by his own party, but currently split between its more progressive and moderate wings.

The chamber pushed through bills to fund the government and avoid a shutdown temporarily, but the traditional and social infrastructure packages being pushed by the president hang in the balance.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Roseville, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to give his take on whether or not he believes a vote will take place Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News