(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. Rep. Garcia was one of 47 Republicans who voted with all Democrats in the House of Representatives to pass the bill, which would codify same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

Rep. Garcia also discusses the midterm elections, and his race against Democrat Christy Smith in California’s 27th congressional district.