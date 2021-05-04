Report: Biden administration deported hundreds of unaccompanied children to Mexico

Most were Mexicans ages 12 to 17, but several minors under 11 as well as Guatemalans, Hondurans and Nicaraguans sent back from El Paso, newspaper says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. authorities continue to expel unaccompanied migrant children, some under 11 years old, in the El Paso-Juarez area, a newspaper reported.

A total of 539 unaccompanied children – most of them Mexicans but also some Guatemalans, Hondurans and Nicaraguans who may have misrepresented themselves as Mexican – were expelled from January to March through the Paso del Norte U.S. port of entry, El Diario reported.

U.S. authorities returned another 129 unaccompanied minors to Mexico at the Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry, the newspaper said, quoting a Mexican National Immigration Institute report.

The expelled minors have been taken to Juarez’s Nohemi Alvarez Quillay children’s shelter until they can be reunited with their families; most of the children at that shelter are from the Mexican states of Guerrero, Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla and Oaxaca, Diario said.

Some migrant advocates contacted Tuesday morning by Border Report said they were under the impression that the Biden administration was not deporting unaccompanied migrant children.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to the report. This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.

In the El Paso area, the Department of Health and Human Services is operating an Emergency Intake Site (EIT) for unaccompanied migrant children. The facility inside Fort Bliss at last report was temporarily housing more than 3,800 children.

