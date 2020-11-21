Republican challenger ‘considering’ run to unseat Gov. Newsom in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A possible contender to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 is emerging.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, told FOX40, “It’s something I’m seriously considering.”

This week may have been the tipping point for Faulconer, who is now considering a run for governor.

His consideration comes after a series of steps by Newsom that are now under scrutiny: most recently, implementing a statewide curfew and attending a large dinner party that state leaders would typically advise against.

“I think it’s been building; the hypocrisy that we saw this week obviously touched a nerve for a lot of Californians who are trying to do everything that they can to follow the rules,” Faulconer said.

The moderate Republican is in his last few weeks as mayor before terming out.

“I’ve been able to accomplish some significant reforms that has helped move this state forward, one of the safest big cities in the country. We really brought people together on the issues of homelessness and housing, particularly infrastructure. There is a way to do that; it’s not Democrat, Republican or Independent — it’s what’s the right thing, how do you get results? How do you actually make a difference? When you do that, people will support you; people will vote for you. It doesn’t matter if you have an R or D next to your name.” Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Faulconer says he has yet to set a timeline.

“I am focused right now on the task at hand: my final month as mayor, some important issues were still working on and I’ll be making that decision after that,” Faulconer demurred.

He has not formed an exploratory committee yet, which would be the first official step to run for office.