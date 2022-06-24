(KTXL) — Throughout the Sacramento area, abortion rights advocates will be holding a series of events against the Supreme Court of the United States decision regarding Roe V. Wade.

In Sacramento, the Sacramento Democratic Socialists of America is hosting a protest at 5 p.m. in front of the Robert Matsui Federal Courthouse in Downtown Sacramento.

Also in Sacramento, there will be a vigil held at the State Capitol Building at 6:30 p.m. At this vigil there will be no speakers, however, the capitol dome will be lit up pink. Bans Off Our Bodies and the Women’s March movements will be making appearances at this vigil. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.

In Fairfield, the Solano County Democratic Party will be rallying in support of Roe V. Wade and against the SCOTUS decision. They are asking people who want to attend to wear a mask and something pink. The rally will be at the Solano County Government Center at 675 West Texas Street in Fairfield.

Bans Off Our Bodies will also be meeting in Lodi at Lodi City Hall for reproductive rights.

In a Facebook post, the Sacramento Police Department said that they are committed to ensuring everyone’s right to freedom of speech and peaceful demonstration.

“We will have additional officers dedicated to monitoring demonstrations as they occur,” Sacramento police wrote. “The Sacramento Police Department will continue to work in partnership with our community to protect life and property and enhance the quality of life in our great city.”