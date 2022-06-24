SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Abortions are still legal in California. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade delegated decisions on abortion access to the states, and in California, current legislation protects access to abortions.

Lawmakers in California have been moving to protect and strengthen abortion access. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon introduced Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 earlier this month in anticipation of SCOTUS’s ruling.

The amendment would prohibit the state government from denying or interfering with a person’s decision to have an abortion or use contraceptives.

In early May, California lawmakers vowed to protect abortion rights in the state while boosting access to resources. California Democrats also worried that the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion would disproportionately affect people of color.

“California’s laws are some of the most far-reaching in the country, and yet nevertheless, the governor and members of the legislature are using this to fan the flames of partisan division,” said Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, in May.

Democrats and abortion-rights advocates disagreed. SCA 10 will need to pass the legislature by June 30 in order to head to voters in November.