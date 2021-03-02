Rural county in Nevada passes resolution against Innovation Zones

This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed “smart city” in rural northern Nevada. A cryptocurrency company that owns 67,000 acres in rural northern Nevada wants state government to grant technology companies power to form local governments on land they own. Jeffrey Berns, CEO of Nevada-based Blockchains, LLC, wants to build a “smart city” run on blockchain technology on the land his company purchased in 2018. (EYRC Architects/Blockchains LLC via AP)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The rural Nevada county where a blockchain technology company wants to form a jurisdiction with governmental power passed a resolution opposing the idea.

The Storey County Commission on Tuesday voted to “oppose separatist governing control” in a resolution directed at Blockchains LLC and an “Innovation Zone” proposal by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Blockchains LLC is the county’s largest landowner and wants to build a smart city that wouldn’t comply with the county’s zoning code.

Storey County’s resolution opposed Innovation Zones but left the door open to working with Blockchains on their development proposal.

An “Innovation Zones” bill has yet to be formally introduced in the Legislature.